Young School Girl Designs Prototype Of Waterside, Aba – (Photos)

An SS 2 Student of St. Patrick Model Secondary School, Aba, Abia State, Miss Charity Iheke, has designed a prototype of Waterside Aba, saying she took the decision due to the traffic situation around Waterside, Aba.

Speaking on Tuesday, when the Institute of Nigerian Town Planners, Abia State chapter, visited the School for the unveiling of the prototype design, Miss Iheke who was assisted by her Geography Teacher, revealed that she was motivated to design it because the area was aesthetically unpleasant, which according to her, is because of the activities of those at the Ahia Udele market as it were.

She said the area witnessed heavy traffic congestion due to the activities of traders who carried out daily businesses there, pointing out that the design was not an easy task but commended her Geography teacher for his assistance.

Speaking at the occasion, Tpl Eze said the Institute has a sole responsibility of ensuring that Abia cities are habitable and enjoyed by all and sundry, adding that Abia environment must be aesthetically organised to be in tandem with what obtains in other cities in Nigeria.

She charged students to take the message of aesthetically organising cities in Abia state outside the confines of the school, stressing the need for Town planners to be received wholeheartedly as they are poised to ensure an enabling environment for the masses.

On her part, Town Planner Dr. Veronica Okoye encouraged the students to feel free and approach the Institute if they need counseling on steps to take so as to study the course, Urban and Regional Planning in the University, assuring of their readiness to provide such professional assistance.

Contributing, Town Planner, Mrs. Chinwe Constance Ekwuribe, the Executive Secretary Obingwa Town Planning Authority, lauded the Student, Miss Iheke, for being thoughtful and proposing a design of how the Waterside Aba bridge should look like, noting that such design should be acted on because it provides solutions to the traffic congestion witnessed in the area as it were, urging her not to relent. She encouraged other students especially the females to follow the good example set by Miss Iheke.

On behalf of the Association, TPL Chinyere Ibegbulam promised to pay her school fees for this present 3rd term 2021/2022 academic session, in order to encourage her hardwork.

The Chairman of the Institute,

Also speaking, Tpl Stephen Chukwudi Nwazue thanked the school management for their effort and charged them to continue to bring out the best in the students.

Correspondent reports that the Principal of the School, Mrs Baaba and members of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Abia State Chapter, led by the Chairman, Tpl Stephen Chukwudi Nwazue, Chairperson of the Institute, Second Vice Chairman of Association of Women Town Planners , Tpl Dr. Veronica Okoye, Tpl Faith Eze, the Chairperson Association of Women Town Planners Abia State Chapter, Town Planner Mrs Chinwe Constance Ekwuribe, the Secretary General were among those present at the event.

Source: https://newsbuka.com/2022/05/11/young-school-girl-designs-prototype-of-waterside-aba-as-abia-town-planners-visit-for-unveiling/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related