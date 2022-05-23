Youths Across 36 States Walk For Yahaya Bello (Video)

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWxxAuGyD4A

On Saturday, youths across the country made a strong statement in support of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello’s candidacy in the 2023 presidential election, causing serious tension over who becomes the next president.

It was a simultaneous gathering of massive crowds of youths in over 36 states across the federation’s six geopolitical zones in a show of force dubbed the ‘Nationwide Capacity Rally for Yahaya Bello.’

Participants chanted solidarity songs and carried various placards in support of Bello beginning at 9 a.m. in all locations.

The youths, who claimed to have mobilized over 16 million active Permanent Voters Cards in order to achieve a Yahaya Bello presidency in 2023, stated that the nationwide capacity rally was to demonstrate that they meant business and would go all out for their own in the upcoming elections.

Under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bello, a presidential aspirant, has been a frontline in the area of massive youth and women mobilization, as well as a strong media presence in the ongoing presidential race.

Abdullahi Shuaibu Damat, the National Coordinator of the groups under the umbrella of Rescue Nigeria Mission, who was present at the Federal Capital Territory rally, said the youths were already thinking beyond the primary elections of the major parties in their quest for Yahaya Bello to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Damat, who spoke at the Unity Fountain venue of the Abuja rally, said the youths had taken control of their future through technology, a determination to avoid money politics, and a heightened determination to participate actively in the upcoming election.

“If you have your colleagues everywhere in the nation – Bauchi, Sokoto, Oyo, Kwara, Anambra, Katsina, Kano, Gombe, Southsouth and all across the country, ask them about the kind of crowd they have seen today, simultaneously, in all the states.

“It has never happened before in Nigeria. This is what we mean by the phrase ‘it is youths o’ clock’. We want to appeal to the stakeholders and leaders to choose the person that can deliver the election at this point in time. In Nigeria today, no politician comes close to the Yahaya Bello structure.”

Speaking from the rally in Awka, Anambra state, Hon. Anthony Edogbo, the national coordinator of Bello Ambassadors Network, said the rally was necessary to keep easterners’ morale high in anticipation of a youthful presidency through Gov. Bello.

The meeting point in Nasarawa State was at Kaura Plaza on Jos Road.

The large crowd walked to UBA Junction and congregated at Total.

They gathered at the Three Star Hotel in Jigawa and marched through the streets from there.

The crowd in Oyo State moved from ShopRite to Challenge, among other places, while the Kwara rally began at Kwara State Stadium, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Ilorin, and moved through the Post Office to other parts of the state.

Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Cross River, Borno, Kogi, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Katsina, Bauchi, and Yobe, Akwa Ibom, and Zamfara were among the other states where the capacity rally was held concurrently.

