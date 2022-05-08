Yul Edochie & His Brothers Attend Eldest Brother’s Chieftaincy Ceremony (Pix, Video)

Yul Edochie And His Brothers Attend His Eldest Brother’s Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9efeyeWdsks

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie was seen together with his brothers in a video he shared on his Instagram handle, IGBERETV reports.

According to the actor, the last time they came together was a long time ago. This is also coming days after Yul’s brothers, Linc and Uche distanced themselves and their family from him marrying actress Judy Austin Moghalu as his second wife.

“With my four brothers.

The last time we came together like this was a long time ago,” Yul captioned the video



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CdP4MOIK3tU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Yul’s elder brother, Uche Edochie shared the same video on Instagram. Uche stated that he gathered with his brothers in Port Harcourt to attend the chieftaincy ceremony of his oldest brother, Chief Leo Edochie.

Uche wrote;

“My ride or die. My four brothers and I. May 6, 2022. We all gathered in Port Harcourt for the chieftaincy ceremony of my oldest brother, Chief Leo Edochie, aka Ichie Chinemeze one of Nteje Abogu. That was his first title. Saturday the 7th of May, he will receive his second Chieftaincy title, Ebube Agu of Rumurolu Kingdom.

Now let me make the introductions. From left is Gene, Architect and Interior Designer. And then next to him is Yul. You might have heard of him. Actor, bad boy and Nigeria’s favorite polygamist. And then there is me Uche. Painter, writer and personal assistant to the Almighty God. And then there is Toby, actor and painter. And at the extreme right is our big bro, the big Leo, MD and CEO, Solotone Global Ventures , Engineering Contractors with Oil and Gas companies.

These four guys you see here are the best thing about my child hood and my ride or die. Blood is thicker than water folks. So on Saturday the 7th of May, Big Leo takes his second chieftaincy title and then we party like its 1999. We all had to make it here. We have not all been together like this in twelve years. So this is a special occasion like no other.

Wish me luck guys. I am about to get a little wasted. And I don’t even drink. God help me.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQX4mzjpY-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

