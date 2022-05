Previous Thread:

Ahmed Idris, the Accountant-General of the federation, has been suspended indefinitely by Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning.

This is coming two days after his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80 billion fraud.



