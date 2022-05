https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffstHGBUNB0

A Video of some Female Soldiers twerking has gone viral after being shared online.

In the short footage, the military women who were in their uniforms were seen twerking and having fun in their military base, which some claimed is in a Zimbabwean community.

The officers danced and twerked to Bruk Off Yu Back by Jamaican singer, Konshens.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related