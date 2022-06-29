₦30k Without Negotiation: Is Teaching Job Now A Modern Day Slavery?

A private school called me for an interview last week Monday. As a job hunter I’m always prepared for any interviews. So when I got there, It’s was a 3 segments interview (written test, oral and micro teaching)

As a Bsc graduate in Accounting Education, I was given financial accounting, English language and current affairs for the written test interview. The account and English was WAEC standard questions. After the written test interview, the principal said he will call me for further interviews if i pass the test.

On Thursday morning, I received a call from the school inviting me for further interviews which is oral and micro teaching. When I got there, the principal was asking me loads of questions like why should I hire you? How many years experience do you have? How do you discipline a child? how can you make this school grow? Can we trust you with our female students? bla bla bla… After that we went to the classroom for the final segment which was micro teaching.

After everything, he employed me and we started discussing about the subject I will teach and the salary. The principal said I will be teaching Accounting, Economics and Marketing (ss1 – ss3), I said no problem.

What really got me angry was about the salary, he said he’s willing to pay me 30k without negotiation.

As if that wasn’t enough, he later said he can also call me anytime to teach any subject if the particular subject teacher isn’t around. I was just laughing in my mind.

The principal was expecting me to resume today, he has been calling me since morning, I haven’t picked his calls. I’m not a slave.

Mind you, this is a standard private school and my “least” expectation was 45k, Assuming he was willing to pay 45k, I would have resumed today.

Why are private schools so wicked? Is teaching job now a modern day slavery? I’m tired of this country.

