10-Year-Old Girl Beaten By Her Madam’s Husband For Bed-Wetting In Abuja (Pix)

A Lawyer, Asukwo Mendie Archibong has rescued a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly abused by her madam’s husband for bedwetting, NaijaCover Reports.

Mr Archbong said the incident happened at Range View Estate, News Engineering in Abuja, adding that the said man has been arrested.

He further disclosed that the minor identified as Onyebube, was trafficked from Enugu State to Abuja to work for the couple as a househelp.

“The Success Story of Our Rescue of An Abused 10 Year Old Child. A few days ago I received information that this girl was trafficked and abused by her madam’s husband. He beat and severely injured her because she wet her bed.

She is only 10 years old. The challenge was in identifying the incident location and the parties involved in the abuse.

For the last few days I have been working with the fantastic #NPF on this issue. I am glad to say that through my work with the police the location was established, the abusive man identified and he is now in police custody.

Pure Evil. Sometimes Sharing a Video such as this is not enough. You have to act.

We scream domestic violence but see what a woman and her husband can do to a ten year old child because she peed on the bed.

This is not their child. She was trafficked from Enugu State to Abuja as a house slave. At ten years of age. By a Christian family.

I have made a formal complaint and the Nigeria Police Force are handling the case. They are searching for this child.

If you know of her whereabouts let me know. The husband and wife who did this are right now on the run, but they will be caught.

Vital Information:

Name of girl child: Onyebube

State of Origin: Enugu State

Father of girl child: Emma

Mother: Njideka

Age of girl child: 10 years old

Incident Location: Range View Estate, News Engineering in Abuja

