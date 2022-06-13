100m Poor Nigerians, Students, Pensioners Will Be My Political Structure – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed insinuations that he may be unable to win the 2023 presidential election because he and his party lack political structures in all states of the country.

Obi said the over 100 million Nigerians affected by poverty, pensioners as well as students and lecturers affected by the over four months ongoing ASUU strike will embody his political structure ahead of the election.

The former Anambra State governor, who was vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, had last month defected from PDP to the Labour Party before the parties’ presidential primaries.

His exit from the PDP was hinged on his aversion for vote buying and this was believed to have endeared him to many Nigerians who have since deepened their online and physical mobilization for him.

But despite the huge support he’s getting mostly from the youths, political analysts have noted that his lack of ‘structure’ may work against him at the polls.

Obi, however, believes that millions of Nigerians who have lost hope in the two leading political parties will elect him to lead them.

“Whenever I hear of NO STRUCTURE, my answer to it is simple; the 100 million Nigerians that live in poverty will be the structure. The 35 million Nigerians who don’t know where their next meal will come from will be the structure.

“The elderly, our mothers, fathers, and the old ones dying or being owed gratuity/pension will be the structure. ASUU; the lecturers that are being owed, and the students who are not in school will be the structure.

“We’ll create the structure, and they’ll see what the structure is all about. The structure is about human beings,” the Labour Party candidate said in a series of tweets on Sunday.



https://mobile.twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1535867368420909056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1535867368420909056%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthewhistler.ng%2Fpeter-obi-100m-poor-nigerians-students-pensioners-are-my-political-structure%2F

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related