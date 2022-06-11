11 Kidnapped Train Passengers Released By Bandits

After intense negotiations between FG and the terrorists, the media consultant of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu has revealed that 11 kidnapped train passengers were released on Saturday by the terrorists.

He said the 11 victims that were released have been flown on the orders of President Buhari to Abuja for medical evaluation and treatment before the decision to reunite them with their grieving families.

According to him, some retired Army Generals and a renowned professor also assisted toward the release of the passengers.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/breaking-terrorists-release-11-kidnapped-train-passengers/

