11 Selfish Northern Governors Sold Northern Interest To Become VP – Arewa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwhUAgM5MS8

The 11 northern Progressive governors’ decision to zone the All Progressive Congress’ presidential ticket to the South ahead of the party’s primary scheduled for the 6th and 8th of this month has been roundly rejected by the northern youths.

Following a statement of resolution released by the governors on Saturday, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, northern youths said in a press conference that the governors should be completely ignored because their resolution is completely unacceptable.

The youths said in a video address to the press obtained by The Trumpet that the 11 governors’ decision to shift power to the south after only two terms of President Buhari spent by the region is an act of selfishness and selfish interest. It went on to say that the south has been in power for 12 years, including the administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and that a northern candidate should be allowed to fly the APC flag in 2023.

The Northern Youth Alliance, or AREWA, has also stated emphatically that the 11 governors’ statement will be a costly mistake for the APC, adding that it is not in the best interests of the country, but of the 11 self-centered individuals who wrote to the president.

The statement by Northern States APC Governors and Political Leaders read, “APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support our Party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges. During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in anyway affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

“We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states. We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague. His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

“The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms. This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”

The resolution signed by governor Aminu Bello Masari, Katsina State; Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger State; Abdullahi A. Sule, Nasarawa State, Prof. B.G. Umara Zulum, Borno State; Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Kaduna State; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State; Bello M. Matawalle, Zamfara State; Simon Bako Lalong Plateau State; Senator Aliyu Wamakko, former governor Sokoto State; Dr. A.U. Ganduje, Kano State; and Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Governor of Kebbi State was completely condemned by the northern youths.

The youth also declared their disdain for the governors, warning the ruling party not to take the risk of succumbing to the “self-centered” governors’ appeal.

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) has said that the outcome of the meeting between the president and aspirants on Saturday night was for the presidential aspirants to go and consult, build consensus, and come up with a formidable candidate.

Adesina said that was the president’s address to the aspirants, clearing the air on rumors circulating that the president has backed a southern candidate.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related