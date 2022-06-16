130,000 People Unfollow Mbaka After Peter Obi ‘Stingy’ Statement (Before & After)

130,000 people unfollowed HIm since yesterday till now,

Lessons to learn

1)Don’t Use the name of God as a blackmailing tool to get Funds

2)Greed is detest by God almighty

3)EJIKE MBAKA has nursed Hatred and anger for mr Peter OBI for four years now just for refusing to give him money Hatred and bitterness are not Godly

Watch it before you disgrace yourself

4)It’s always good to leave vengeance for God cos he sure knows how to fight for people

OBI never faught MBAKA for once and for doing that God has been fighting his battles

5)People are beginning to Know God for real cos all we have been doing for decades are knowing his prophets just to be established and forget that the reason for religion is for man to know God but men has risen to the position of God here on earth and that is becoming so clear everyday

6)the time we have to work out our salvation in this country we have spent it praying and praying

And now the youth are done with prayers all we need now is action and anybody that want to stand in the line of that must have questions to answer

