16-Year-Old Boy’s Eyes Plucked Out By His Employer In Bauchi (Photos)

A 16-Year-Old Boy identified as Uzairu Salisu, has had his eyes plucked out by his employer in the Dutsen Jira area of Yelwa area in Bauchi state on Thursday, June 23.

A Statement released by the spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, says the incident was reported to the police by the village head.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim’s name is Uzairu Salisu ‘M’ of kwanan Gulmammu Jahun Quarters.

The victim stated that One Ibrahim of Rafin Zurfi whom he knows for some time lured him to the Bush for a menial job on his farm, The suspect Ibrahim used a cable wire to strangulate the victim and remove his two eyes.”

Wakili said that the victim is currently in the Abubakar Tafawabalewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH) receiving medical attention while efforts are being made to arrest the suspect.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/6/16-year-old-boys-eyes-plucked-out-by-his-employer-in-bauchi-photos.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related