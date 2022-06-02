2 Policemen Shot Dead In Enugu (Graphic Pix, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBAeMgK2drU

Unknown gunmen have just shot dead two policemen attached to the CEO of Royal Mass Transit LTD, Chief Matthew Adonu at Royal Mass Workshop, Ogrute, Enugu Ezike, Enugu State.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: