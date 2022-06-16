2022/23 English Premier League Fixtures Released

The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures have been released and the dates of all 380 matches are below.

Kick-offs are 15:00 for Saturdays and bank holidays unless stated otherwise. Please note that fixtures are subject to change

Premier League newcomers

Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are the newly promoted teams. It is 23 years since Nottingham Forest started a season in the Premier League.

The Reds, two-time former European champions, are making a comeback to the top tier after a gap of two decades, while Fulham and Bournemouth rejoin after one and two years respectively.

Premier League start date: August 6, 2022

Premier League finish date: May 28, 2023

August 6, 2022 is the start date of the Premier League 2022-23 season.

The league will be paused after matchday 16, which ends on November 13, for the World Cup. After the spectacle in Qatar finishes, the Premier League will restart on December 26.

[quote=https://www.premierleague.com/news/2646764]Full list Of Matches[/quote]

