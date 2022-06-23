2022-23 Football Kits: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal & All The Top Teams

With the 2022-23 season just around the corner, teams across the world have been launching their new gear

Football and fashion have intertwined, with the best teams in the world working alongside the biggest sports brands to produce eye-catching kits each season.

Manufacturers such as Nike, adidas, Puma and more vie for the attention of football fans by coming up with fresh looks every year, and the demand is such that there is always room for innovative designs.

Whether it is a futuristic, experimental style, or retro throwback effort, there is a vast array of options to choose from. GOAL takes a look at what the top teams will be wearing in the 2022-23 season.

Ajax | Home

Ajax has released a classic look for their brand new home kit for the 2022-23 season.

It’s focused on what adidas are calling ‘golden moments’, and for a good reason. You’ve still got the traditional red and white colourway, but this time with a touch of gold stripe detailing on the sleeve, cuffs, and collars.

Arsenal | Home

rsenal unveiled their new 2022-23 home kit in May, with the latest offering from suppliers Adidas featuring a bold “lightning bolt” design.

The Gunners have announced that £5 from every sale of 2022-23 home shirts bought directly through them between May 19 and August 5 will be going to The Arsenal Foundation to support local community initiatives – with the club having worked to “positively impact the lives of people in our local areas since 1985”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXBRftZGlUA

Athletic Club | Away

Athletic Bilbao are known for their red and white stripes. The colours have been used since 1910 and still form the backbone of its home kit

For the away kit, however, New Balance and Athletic Bilbao have taken inspiration from the club’s “Los Leones” nickname. The name, which translates as “The Lions,” can be traced back to the club’s origins next to San Mames church, with the grizzly death of the titular saint inspiring the nickname and the name of the club’s current stadium.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKpb9zvjk7k

Barcelona | Home

Barcelona released their 2022-23 home kit on June 3, with a bold striped design being delivered by suppliers Nike.

The Catalan outfit are famed for their Blaugrana stripes, which have been both wide and narrow down the years, while only once – in 2015-16 – have they strayed from vertical lines to horizontal ones. The 2021-22 kit was slightly lighter in colour than the latest offering, which offers a nod towards the 1992 Olympic Games that were held in Barcelona.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEvjmaT2gog

Bayern Munich | Home

The 2022-23 Bayern Munich home kit will be in the traditional red, but this season it will feature horizontal white stripes across the front of the jersey. The stripes will be different sizes, with a white crew-neck collar and cuffs on the sleeves. The Bavarian club will also include a golden badge to commemorate their ’10-in-a-row’ season.

Borussia Dortmund | Home

Borussia Dortmund and Puma have launched a bold new home kit for 2022-23, with vertical black stripes laid over the classic yellow on the front of the jersey. A cool black crew-neck collar and black cuffs complete the look, with the word ‘Dortmund’ emblazoned on the upper back as ever.

Celtic | Away

After regaining the SPL title last season, Celtic have now unveiled their 2022-23 away kit. For this season’s design, Celtic and adidas have looked into the archives and revived a 30-year-old classic. Referencing 1992’s away shirt, the new kit sports a pinstripe pattern of black, green and white.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhKslXMIXbw

juventus | Home

Juventus have shown a willingness to experiment with kits in recent seasons and that habit continues in 2022-23, with Adidas producing an unusual take on the vertical bianconeri stripes. The black stripes are made up of a series of triangles in what is an apparent nod to the Piedmont region in which Turin sits.

Liverpool | Home

Liverpool and Nike continue their partnership in 2022-23, with a new home kit launched in May 2022. In a departure from last season’s home kit, it is all red, with the club badge and sponsor insignias a simple white, creating a popping contrast. “Scouse solidarity” is the theme, according to the club.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOfawjWyQDc

Manchester City | Home

Manchester City released their new home kit for the 2022-23 campaign in May, with the Blues taking inspiration from “club icon Colin Bell” and “the entertaining teams of the late 1960s”.

The latest offering from PUMA sees the club crest placed “at the centre of the light blue jersey with signature maroon trims on the sleeve cuffs. The crown logo placed inside the neckline pays tribute to ‘Colin the King’.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6B-g9kwP0s

Newcastle United | Home

Amidst the speculation of a Saudi-themed away kit, Newcastle have officially unveiled their 2022-23 home kit. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the design is kept as simple as possible, with Newcastle’s black and white stripes the only notable feature of the design.

Porto | Home

fter releasing the latest Athletic Bilbao jersey, New Balance has debuted another kit from its roster of clubs. The new FC Porto kit is a nod to the tradition of the club, with those classic blue and white stripes subtly updated for the new season.

Real Madrid | Home

Real Madrid, in partnership with Adidas, released their new home kit for 2022-23 in the middle of May. The design marks the club’s 120th anniversary and features purple detailing alongside an iconic all-white design. The Liga champions consider their latest offering to “celebrate the past, present and future”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CO49vyfV5Bo

Roma | Home

New Balance and Roma have produced the goods once again with the Giallorossi home kit for 2022-23. The classic deep red and golden yellow combine wonderfully as ever, with a subtle design overlaid on the jersey. The look is finished with a lovely button-down collar. As the slogan suggests, this kit won’t be discussed, it will be loved. Check out the brilliant video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QZsSaI6dqo

Tottenham Hotspur | Home

Tottenham released their 2022-23 home kit on June 7, with a ‘Dare To Do’ tag line providing “a contemporary twist” on the club’s “iconic motto”.

Spurs believe that the concept from Nike “brings a sense of authenticity and togetherness amongst our fans”, with the lilywhite jersey made from 100 per cent recycled polyester while a “neon volt” adds a touch of something different to an otherwise classic design.

West Ham United | Home

West Ham United have unveiled their brand new home shirt for the 2022-23 season, inspired by the iconic jersey worn by Billy Bond’s promotion-winning side from 30 years ago. But, with the east London side playing in another European competition next season, the kit marks the start of the modern age for the Hammers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jy7ela2pPhM

https://www.goal.com/en/lists/new-2022-23-football-kits/blt051e291e9148cd76#cs85726f9b4c7ca5cc:~:text=2022%2D23%20football%20kits%3A%20Barcelona%2C%20Real%20Madrid%2C%20Arsenal%20%26%20all%20the%20top%20teams%27%20jerseys

Related