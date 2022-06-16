2022 Headies Gets Three New Categories

Earlier this week, the Headies Academy announced that three new categories will be added to the 2022 Headies nominations list. On Wednesday 16th June 2022, the Headies announced the three new categories and the nominees for the categories.

In the announcement posted on its social media pages, the Academy announced the addition of Digital Artist of the Year, Best Inspirational single, and International Artist of the Year.

International Artist of the Year which is a voting category for non-African artist or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact on Afrobeats.

The inaugural nominees are Beyonce, Chris Brown, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Nas.

The second new category is the Best Inspirational Single and the first set of nominees are KCee & Okwesili Eze Group, Timi Dakolo, Chidinma, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan and Nathaniel Bassey.

The third category is the Digital Artist of the Year which is a voting category for an individual Nigerian artist or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact digitally in the year under review. Nominated for the award are: Burna Boy, CKay, Davido, Joeboy, Rema, and Wizkid.

