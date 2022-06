A massive congratulations to @MoSalah who has been voted your 2022 Player of the Year! #PFAawards



@PFA

Mohammed Salah: This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players. It shows you that you’ve worked really hard, and you get what you worked for.”

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year!

@Alissonbecker

João Cancelo

@VirgilvDijk

@ToniRuediger

@TrentAA

@DeBruyneKev

@Thiago6

@BernardoCSilva

@MoSalah

@Cristiano

Sadio Mané



@PFA

