2023: Abdul MKO Abiola Calls For Youthful Participation In Politics

Abdul MKO Abiola has on Saturday called on Nigerians to give the youths a chance in governance. He specifically called on the APC to choose a youthful aspirant as its presidential flag-bearer in the forthcoming APC Presidential convention of June 6.

In a tweet, Abdul MKO Abiola said; “I’m concerned about where we want to drive this country to. We must all consolidate and build capacity. The youth shouldn’t just participate in elections, but must also have the opportunity to run key offices.

“I urge the APC to look out for a youthful candidate during the June 6th Convention. We need innovative and representative policies to rebuild Nigeria.”

Source: 2023.ng

https://2023.ng/2023-abiola-calls-for-youthful-participation-in-politics/

