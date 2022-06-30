2023: Adamawa Gov, Fintiri Picks Keletapwa Farauta As Running Mate

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed won the APC Guber Primary and will fly the flag of the Party

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamwa State has dropped the incumbent Deputy-Governor, Chief Crowther Seth as his running mate for the 2023 Guber election in the State.

The Governor has nominated the Vice-Chancellor of the Adamawa State University, Professor Keletapwa George Farauta for the 2023 race.

Professor Farauta, was born on the 28 th November, 1965 at Numan in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State. She is happily married and blessed with children.

Farauta attended Numan II Primary School, Numan from 1973-1979, and went to Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Yola from 1979-1983. She had a National Certificate in Education (NCE) from Federal College of Education (FCE) Yola (1987), B.Sc. (Agricultural Education) from University of Nigeria,

Nsukka (1989), M.Sc. (Agricultural Extension) from the same University (1995) and a Ph.D. (Agricultural Technology Education (2008) from the Federal University of Technology, now Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

Working Experience:

Prof. K.G. Farauta did her one year National Service at the College of Agriculture Akure, Ondo State (1990-1991), taught in Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Yola from May to October, 1991 from where she started teaching and research at the Federal University of Technology (now Modibbo Adama University of Technology) Yola (October, 1991 to date). She was the Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB) (July – October, 2014).

Farauta was appointed Commissioner, Adamawa State Ministry of Education from 28th August, 2015 to 17th July, 2017 from where merit and excellent record of service led to her appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of this great Institution by the University Visitor,

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla (Sardauna Mubi) on the 17 th July, 2017. Since her assumption of office, the fortunes of the university has since assumed better dimensions and a brighter light has been seen at the end of the tunnel.

Farauta held various academic and administrative responsibilities at the Modibbo Adama University and Technology Yola.

