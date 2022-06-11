2023: Amaechi Will Still Fly APC Flag With El-Rufai As His Running Mate – Prophet

An Owerri-based cleric and prophet, Ekene Bob Ekechukwu, has declared that despite the victory secured by former Lagos state governor, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the just-concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who came a distant second, would be the party’s flag-bearer in the 2023 general elections.

The prophet further revealed that the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el Rufa’i, who did not participate in that primary election, would eventually be picked as his running mate in that election.

Prophet Ekechukwu had previously given prophecies which came to pass.

He predicted the demise of Prophet T.B. Joshua; the death of a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Attahiru; prophesied that a former Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, would face severe corruption charges and that he would be arrested in his home by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and many others.

Although Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi came second in the APC presidential primaries, this prophecy is going to be fulfilled. Amaechi will still fly the flag of APC with El-Rufai as his running mate.

I am YAHUAH’s Messenger �



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0eX5jHb9wFtSadYFmaFDAi27Qk8WeQAkEkPkGqU8rXUnEukgzmnEtLLuWhGtTULXRl&id=741454391

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related