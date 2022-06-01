2023 Election: Nigerians Are Feeding Their Oppressors – Isaac Fayose (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5f_gcHsOYzo

2023 Election: Nigerians Are Feeding Their Oppressors – Issac Fayose (Video)

Isaac Fayose, the junior brother of ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has taken to his Instagram handle to advise Nigerians against supporting politicians who had always oppressed the masses while in power, IGBERETV reports.

In a video he shared on Instagram with the caption;

“Feeding your oppressors”



Issac Fayose said;

“Another 8 years loading. How old you are going to be in another 8 years. Add it to your age. When we feed your oppressors, they keep oppressing us. They say they want to unify us but they will rather hold on to the power while we keep on complaining of marginalization. They have been in an out of power for over 20 years. At seventy-something they still want to be our leader…”



