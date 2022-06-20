2023 Election: Pastor Sarah Omakwu Asks Nigerians To ‘Waste’ Their Votes (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Pastor Sarah Omakwu asks Nigerians to “waste” their votes and vote for the “structureless party. Calls herself a vote “waster”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XeWwkAlaYw

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: