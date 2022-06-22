2023 Elections: Get Your PVCs, US Government Tells Nigerians

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

As the country moves towards the 2023 general elections, the United States Mission in Nigeria has called on Nigerians to register to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) so as to vote in the elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Mission also congratulated the people of Ekiti State on the successful conduct of last Saturday’s governorship election.

It also praised the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the security agents for their concerted efforts in making the election a successful outcome.

“The United States Mission to Nigeria congratulates the citizens of Ekiti State on the largely peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on June 18”.

“We commend the concerted efforts of INEC staff and security personnel which helped facilitate a secure election with a credible outcome”.

” We note the election’s technical improvements including that the newly adopted bi-modal verification accreditation system (BVAS) functioned properly in the vast majority of polling stations”.

“We encourage all citizens to register to vote as the country moves towards national elections”.



