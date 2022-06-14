Human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has advised the presidential candidates of Labour Party, Peter Obi; New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore to work together ahead of 2023 elections.

He said it is germane for Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore and other politicians to form an alliance in order to defeat the two prominent parties, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP that are fielding Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively.

Adeyanju stressed that it will be a Herculean task for Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore, and others to defeat Tinubu and Atiku except they form a collaboration.

He also noted that elections are won in villages and not in the towns and cities, adding that the emerging politicians should swallow their pride and work together.

Adeyanju who has also emphasized the importance of political structures at the grassroots said these on Twitter on Monday.

He tweeted: “There’s no way Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore and other politicians can defeat APC and PDP if they don’t work together because elections are not won in urban areas, but rural areas. Politicians should learn to swallow their pride and work together.

This I must be president by all means is why APC and PDP will continue to humble egoistic political actors. Embrace this truth in the best interest of Nigerians and work together.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/2023-form-alliance-to-defeat-tinubu-atiku-adeyanju-urges-peter-obi-others/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related