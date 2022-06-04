2023: Full List Of 13 Cleared APC Presidential Aspirants (Pictures)

See Previous Thread:

The list of the 13 cleared All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants has emerged.

DAILY POST had reported that the Chairman of the Presidential Screening Committee and the former National Chairman of APC, Chief John Oyegun had on Friday announced that 13 presidential aspirants were disqualified.

Odigie-Oyegun said that the committee’s report was on two aspects: the ability to lead and background of the aspirant, and the basic constitutional qualification to aspire to be a president of the country.

Oyegun further stated that 99 percent of its presidential aspirants agreed to support a consensus candidate.

Although he didn’t disclose any name, he said only one candidate said “I will accept consensus only if it is for me.”

DAILY POST brings you the list of the 13 cleared presidential aspirants.

Abubakar, Badaru

Akpabio, Godswill Obot

Amaechi, Chibuike Rotimi

Amosun, Ibikunle

Bello, Yahaya

Fayemi, John Kayode

Jack -Rich, Tein

Lawan, Ahmed

Nwajiuba, Chukwuemeka Uwaezuoke

Onu, Christopher

Osinbajo, Yemi

Tinubu, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola

Umahi, Nweze David.

The presidential aspirants not cleared include: Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State governor; Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River state; Tunde Bakare, General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly and Sani Yerima, former Zamfara State Governor.

“Ken Nnamani, former president of the Senate; Ikeobasi Mokelu, former Minister of Information; Demeji Bankole, former Speaker of the House of Representatives; Ajayi Borroffice, Deputy Senate Leader; Felix Nicholas, US-basd pastor and Uju Ken-Ohanenye.



Source: DAILY POST

