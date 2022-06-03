2023: ‘Is Tinubu Ready For This Fight He Has Started?’

I watched a video of Tinubu in Ogun state yesterday where he made disparaging comments against President Buhari and other politicians including the Ogun state governor.

There’s freedom of speech I agree but Tinubu should remember that politicians are a very vindictive specie of human beings, you might be the one who brought them to power but insulting them might force them to exercise that power on you.

So my question once again, is Tinubu ready for this fight he started? He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

