The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday released the list and particulars of candidates vying for several positions at the federal level in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

The names of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi and Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio were missing from the list.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/names-of-lawan-akpabio-umahi-missing-as-inec-releases-list-of-candidates-for-2023-polls/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related