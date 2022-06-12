2023: Muslim-Muslim Presidential Ticket Is A Red Flag For Christians (Opinion)

The one and only question is that is it only in Muslim-Muslim ticket that competency and capability can be realized?
If the answer is NO, Northern Governors should stop advocating for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It is unfair to other faiths.

TINUBU should be advised not to fall into this pit.

Religion in Nigeria (est. 2018)[1]

Muslim (53.5%)
Christian (45.9%)
Other (0.6%)
If TINUBU choose a Muslim as running mate then either Atiku or Peter Obi will be our next president. Don’t take other faiths for granted.

My one Kobo advise.

