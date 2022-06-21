2023: Nigerians Don’t Want PDP Or APC, Everybody Is Obidient – Obaseki

2023: Nigerians Don’t Want PDP or APC, Everybody is OBIdient and They’re All Collecting PVCs – Gov Obaseki

While the PDP and APC members are gloating over the prospect of their parties in the 2023 general elections, Governor Godwin Obaseki has a different view.

Obaseki has indeed seen Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the only presidential candidate the Nigerian people obviously want going forward. He lamented that Peter Obi’s supporters (OBIdients) are practically in every home in Nigeria and warned that the PDP should galvanize a way of reaching out to people instead of standing at akimbo.

Listen to him :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWYGoCiTuOg

