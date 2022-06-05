Yemi Osinbajo’s Presidential Campaign Council (PYO) has told APC national delegates that the Vice President has not stepped down from the race to become the President of the country come 2023.

Reports in the media had claimed that Southwest aspirants met yesterday in Abuja to deliberate on presenting a consensus candidate for the region.

However, a statement sent to Vanguard, signed by Richard Akinola, Chairman, PYO Media Council told delegates of the ruling APC that news that Osinbajo has stepped is fake news.

He said, ‘The PYO Presidential Campaign Council welcomes distinguished delegates from across the country to Abuja for our presidential primaries.

“As you settle down in Abuja, we implore you to kindly disregard various fake news making the rounds that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stepped down.”

“The purveyors of this fake news are afraid of the huge political support base of Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.”

“Please note that no such action is being contemplated. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the leading aspirant, as attested to by the report of the party’s screening committee. He is ready for the primaries and very sure of his victory.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/2023-osinbajo-has-not-stepped-down-campaign-council-tells-delegates/

