2023: Party Supporters, Learn To Market Your Candidates (Opinion)

The 2023 general election is close and there’s no doubt that each individual has a reason(s) why they are attracted to a specific candidate or party. It is your undeniable right as a human being and as a citizen. What I’ve observed is that most people, especially on social media do not have what it takes to sell/market their candidates. More worrisome is the fact that many do not know how to it.

In my opinion, marketing your party candidate is akin to a trader whose trying to convince a potential buyer to purchase an item from him or her. Generally speaking, before a seller can convince a customer to make a particular purchase of an item, that seller must know the value or importance of the items he is presenting to the potential buyer. In fact, even after you’ve presenting the item and speaking convincingly to buyers, there’s no guarantee that they will purchase the item. So, as a seller, do you now insult them?

Not everyone will support your Tinubu and Atiku. As a Peter Obi supporter, I clearly understand that he won’t get a consensus from everyone, so should I be provoked? It makes no sense at all. If you want us to vote Atiku, sell his credibility to your audience. Same goes for Obi and Tinubu supporters. And if someone challenges or counter your point with evidence, simply acknowledge it and modify your campaign strategy.

