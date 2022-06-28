Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

He met with the labour leaders to solicit their support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The NLC and Trade Union Congress are major stakeholders of the Labour party.

Peter Obi joined the Labour party after he pulled out of the presidential primaries of the PDP in May.

He has emerged as one of the favorites to win the 2023 presidential elections, especially among young people.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/06/28/2023-peter-obi-meets-leadership-of-the-nigeria-labour-congress/amp/

