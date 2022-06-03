2023 Presidency: 67 Senators, 178 House Members Set To Endorse Lawan

AHEAD of the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to pick its Presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential election, Sixty- seven Senators across party lines have resolved to endorse the President of the Senator Ahmad Lawan for the 2023 Presidential election.

A source told Vanguard yesterday that one hundred and Seventy- eight members of the House of Representatives have also agreed to throw their weight behind the aspiration of Lawan for the actualization of his Presidential ambition.

According to the Source, the Lawmakers are prepared to declare their support for the Presidential aspirant soon against the backdrop that they have seen in him a Nigerian who is young, with wealth of experience especially his period in the National Assembly from 1999 to date and one who would be a President for all irrespective of class, religion, ethnicity and background.

The source said, ” Considering the experience the President of the Senate has gathered overtime at the National Assembly, from a member of the House of Representatives to as a Senate leader and the President of the Senate, 67 Senators and 178 members of the House of Representatives across party lines have resolved to endorse him as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

Recall that Lawan was on Tuesday screened by the APC screening panel on Presidential aspirants chaired by former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie- Oyegun.

Lawan who stormed the Transcorp Hilton Hotels, venue of the screening with dozens of Senators, friends and political associates was formally received and ushered into the screening room by the former Governor of Edo State.

Speaking to Journalists after the screening, Lawan had said, “The screening was very successful. I was asked very fundamental questions about what our party stands for, about what I believe I can bring to the Presidency of Nigeria.

“And of course, our party stands for progress, our party stands for national stability. And what we have done in the last seven years as an administration, we have recorded so much successes across the country but we also have some challenges that we have to deal with.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related