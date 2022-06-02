2023 Presidency: African China Pledges To Vote Peter Obi But With A Condition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ImojZXUfk

2023 Presidency: Singer African China Pledges To Vote For Peter Obi But With A Condition (Video)

Nigerian reggae/dancehall singer, Chinagorom Onuoha, popularly known as African China has pledged to vote Peter Obi for President in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, IGBERETV reports.

African China who became famous for questioning Nigerian politicians and the people in government with his songs however said it will pain him, if Peter Obi disappoints him.

In his words;

“Peter Obi. This message is for you. I don’t know you. I have not met you before. You have not met me before. I only see you on TV like you see me on TV. But I want to say something. If you like, enter BMW party, my vote is for you. Yes, I am going to come out that day and vote. NO FALL MY HAND OO. IF YOU FALL MY HAND, E GO PAIN ME.”

African China’s new song, ‘PHOTOCOPY’ (released in 2022) speaks much about the Nigerian corrupt government. Watch below.

