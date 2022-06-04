2023 Presidency: Consensus Or Not, I’ll Emerge — Lawan

AHEAD of the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to pick its candidate for the 2023 Presidential election, Presidential aspirant and Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan said he would support any aspirant the party and the President think can do better, adding however that he believed he would emerge as the party flagbearer. Also, sixty- seven Senators across party lines have resolved to endorse Lawan for the 2023 Presidential election.

A source told Vanguard yesterday that one hundred and seventy-eight members of the House of Representatives have also agreed to throw their weight behind the aspiration of Lawan for the actualization of his Presidential ambition.

According to the Source, the lawmakers are prepared to declare their support for the Presidential aspirant soon against the backdrop that they have seen in him a Nigerian who is young, with wealth of experience especially his period in the National Assembly from 1999 to date and one who would be a President for all irrespective of class, religion, ethnicity and background.

The source said, “Considering the experience the President of the Senate has gathered overtime at the National Assembly, from being a member of the House of Representatives to Senate leader and the President of the Senate, 67 Senators and 178 members of the House of Representatives across party lines have resolved to endorse him as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023”.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/2023-presidency-consensus-or-not-ill-emerge-lawan/

