2023: Shettima Hints At Buhari Endorsing Tinubu As Presidential Candidate

A former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari will endorse the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if at all he wants to pick a preferred candidate.

Shettima stated this while speaking on TVC on Friday.

According to him, it will be “catastrophic” for APC if Tinubu isn’t elected as the party’s presidential candidate.

“We are in a democratic situation but I’m afraid it might be catastrophic for the party.

“I’m not a prophet of doom; I’m an internal optimist. We have done our own bidding and by God’s grace, our candidate will emerge as the presidential flagbearer of the APC in the next 72 hours,” Shettima said.

On Buhari’s choice, Shettima added: “People are underrating the president a great deal and they are equally underrating the depth of his friendship with Tinubu. They have come a long way.

“The President Buhari I know sufficiently, if at all the president is going to endorse anyone, that person is going to be Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Forget about all the charlatans and distractions and political contractors.”

The APC on Friday, disqualified 10 out 23 presidential aspirants ahead of their primary.

As at the time of filing this report, the ruling party is yet to reveal the 13 hopefuls left to contest for the ticket.

But presenting his report to APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Oyegun said: “I won’t want to read the names, I’d leave that to you, but we brought the number down to 13.

“We could have cut it a little shorter but we wanted the younger elements to surface.”

