2023 & Surge In Voters’ Registration: INEC Should Be Up And Doing (Photos)

There is a huge surge in Voter’s registration in some states.

In Oshimili South Local Government, INEC staff stop registration by 1pm when there are hundreds of people yet to capture. It’s the same issue at Aniocha Local Government, both from Delta State.

Currently, ebutte, Ikorodu LG of Lagos state is experiencing a massive of turnout while at Inec registration center at Amuwo Odofin FESTAC, the Inec registration officials started by 9 am to register people, only for thugs to disrupt the process.With the voters population at Amuwo Odofin local government area, there are not enough registration centre for PVC. I’m told that there no registration currently going on at Ojo Local Government, location for traders of Alaba International Market to register as no INEC staff on site( update, thugs are preventing the registration exercise)

At Egbema in ONELGA, Rivers State, there are no centers for voters registration here. Information on Uvwie, Warri, Delta state revealed that most people come as early as 5am and stay till 3pm(closing time of Inec office here) and we’re not attended too.

It is the same issue at Area 10 of the FCT while registration of new voters have stopped at the Kuje Area Council.

The South East is experiencing a huge turnout with few staff in attendance. Okpara Square and INEC office, Enugu are experiencing surge as with Nnewi North, INEC office, Awka while Onitsha South LGA has just one system for over 500 people, all in Anambra State.

As at the time of writing, there are other states with this issue but for the fact that I do not have the exact location and local Government involved, I don’t want to add these states (many of the affected states are of South West, East and South origin). Are you having issuing registering as a new voter at INEC registration centers? Write your state and the location.

