2023: Tension Looms Nationwide – Chief Of Army Staff

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says the nation’s political landscape is likely to get tenser across the six geo-political zones.

He spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt at a three-day second senior command and leadership seminar for commanders of various formations across the country.

The seminar had the theme ‘Building the Capacity of Nigerian Army to Meet Contemporary Security Challenges in a Joint Environment: The Role of Senior Leadership.’

The COAS warned troops to avoid politicking as the 2023 general elections approach.

He said no personnel would be allowed to participate in the elections or support any candidate as stipulated by the extant laws guarding the service.

“So, I want to remind all commanders that as the electioneering season approaches the political landscape is likely to become more tense across the geopolitical zones.

“Engagement of political thugs; use of hate speeches and other inimical activities by desperate politicians and their supporters will likely instigate a more fragile security situation in the coming days.

“I charge commanders at all levels to ensure that troops under command are adequately enlightened on the need to be apolitical and eschew all political vices.

“To this end, all army personnel must act within the ambit of the law; the provisions of the extant rule of engagement and code of conduct for the elections in 2023,” he warned.

Yahaya said the army would adopt a more superior system of operation to harness the collective potentials of all security stakeholders in the coming days and weeks.

He said the seminar was organised to brainstorm and proffer solutions to challenges confronting ongoing operations in the country.

“Our current operating environment is dynamic and has continued to expose new threats which require deeper insights to successfully overcome them.

“So, the forum offers senior commanders the opportunity to engage one another and introspect on our existing operational model so as to identify gaps.” (NAN)



https://dailytrust.com/2023-tension-looms-nationwide-chief-of-army-staff

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related