2023: Tinubu Campaign DG Thanks Northern Governors, Says Asiwaju Is Next President

DIRECTOR General, Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organization, ATPCO, Barrister Bayo Shittu, yesterday, said the organization was working assiduously towards the emergence of Tinubu as next president of Nigeria, hence the need to put all resources together to make the exercise impactful and successful.

He, however, revealed that the challenges ahead of Tinubu before 2023 elections may be daunting but he will triumph.

Shittu, who was former Minister of Communications, disclosed this while addressing press conference at the campaign office in Ibadan.

The DG was of the view that the business of marketing Tinubu would be easy because he is a man of immense goodwill. According to him: “This organization, as the name implies, has been setup principally to galvanize support and midwife the electoral process that will culminate into our candidate winning the 2023 presidential election.

“While we were working towards the emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of our great party, it made sense to have so many groups. But now that our leader has become the party’s bonafide presidential candidate, it is best that we put all our resources together to make the exercise impactful and successful. “At this juncture, may I start by expressing profound appreciation and gratitude first to the northern APC governors for their overwhelming and ice-breaking support for our Tinubu before APC’s presidential primary election.

This was at a most-defining game changing moment which substantially galvanized support towards Asiwaju’s eventual triumph.

“Secondly, our gratitude goes to President Buhari for his maturity, selflessness and patriotism in supporting the earlier resolution of the northern APC governors.

This most stabilizing presidential ingenuity contributed, no doubt, in uniting our great party towards a successful presidential primary.

“Last but not the least, is our other presidential aspirants who withdrew from the presidential primary, out of respect for Tinubu as our party progress. They all deserve the applause of all Nigerians for their maturity, patriotism and sincere love for our great party.

“We are ready to take Tinubu’s presidential campaign to every nook and cranny of this nation. We shall get to all the 36 states and the FCT, we shall be in all the 774 local government areas of the country, and we shall visit each of the 8.813 wards in the country.

“We shall get in touch with all eligible voters and reach every Nigerian. This is a very important campaign and we shall give it all that it requires, we shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that Asiwaju emerges as the duly elected president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the 2023 presidential election.” He assured

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/2023-tinubu-campaign-dg-thanks-northern-govs-says-asiwaju-is-next-president-2/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related