National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged the presidential candidate of the party.

By implication, Tinubu’s main challenger in next year’s presidential election would be the candidate of the country’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former Lagos governor said it was time the APC banished the PDP whom he accused of constantly dragging the nation back.

Tinubu who emerged at the end of the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primary Election Wednesday in Abuja polled 1, 271 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who garnered 316 votes.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/2023-we-must-banish-pdp-tinubu-says-he-floors-osinbajo-amaechi-lawan-bello-at-apc-primary/

