2023: We Must Unite PDP First Before Uniting Nigeria – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said the party is doing its utmost to put its house in order ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a post on his official social media handles, he said he alongside the party leadership is working to address the feelings of all party members.

“The Peoples Democratic Party will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society”.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me”.

“When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced”.



https://independent.ng/we-must-unite-pdp-first-before-uniting-nigeria-atiku/

