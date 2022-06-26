2023: We’re Only Concerned About A President Who Has Capacity To Lead- Amb. Jefferson

2023: We’re Only Concerned About A President Who Has Capacity To Lead — Jefferson

A youth inclusion and good governance advocate, Amb. Raymond Jefferson has said his group, Nations Builders Youth Network(NBYN) is concerned about a candidate who has character, competence and credibility to lead Nigeria as president in 2023, urging young people not to sit back but participate actively.

Speaking at a conference/inauguration of new leadership of the body in Abuja recently, he urged the youths to pay less attention to money and financial gratification but focus on those who are committed to building a new Nigeria.

He said that NBYN will at the right time announce who represents its conscience as the candidate to support in the 2023 presidential election.

He therefore commended INEC for listening to the appeal by millions of Nigerians by extending the period of the ongoing voters registration exercise.

Jefferson therefore urged Nigerians to take advantage of this extension and pick their voters cards to exercise their franchise in next year’s election.

In his comment, the Development Officer, Naija Pol Analytics a member of NBYN, Usman Muhammad expressed dissatisfaction that a large number of young people in Nigeria have not been captured in the nation’s voting register.

According to him, the political understanding of the masses should be enhanced so as to improve policies and programmes of politicians even before they are elected into offices, maintaining that this would help in holding leaders accountable in line with their manifestos.

Mr. Mbadugha Kenneth, the National Pol Adviser of NBYN noted that there is need to embark on mass mobilisation of youths so that they will be part of the new vision and new direction for Nigeria through their participation in the 2023 general elections.

If this is done, he said posterity will not be hard on the young people.

The National Secretary of NBYN, Ahmed Ghali appealed to the participants at conference to share in the vision of the organisation of galvanising fellow youths to participate in choosing leaders of the country at various stages, not considering anything else apart from competence.

The conference had an interactive panel session with Amb. Raymond Jefferson, Mr. Kenneth Mbadugha, Mr. Ahmed Ghali Na’abba Prince Edward 7 and moderated by Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri, founder of Motivating African Youths Initiative which is a Pan African Movement geared towards securing a better future for women and youths.

The highly engaging youth oriented event had several speakers who spoke extensively on the INEC role in the election and youth participation, amongst them is one of the guest speakers, Mr. Jeffery kuruan.

About 5000 youths Participated virtually, and many youths in-person.

