2023: What The Arewa Community Leader In Delta Said About Okowa (Video)

When you are looking for a political party that is ready for the 2023 Presidential Election and the task of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria it’s the PDP, It has a presidential candidate and a vice-presidential candidate not placeholders!

When you are looking for a political party that does not glorify nepotism, sectional interest, or religious bias it’s also the PDP.

The only political party that is known to unify Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation is the PDP.

H.E Atiku Abubakar is a detribalized Nigerian, his running mate is a like-minded person.

Here is what the Chairman Arewa and Muslim Community in Delta has to say about the PDP vice presidential candidate H.E Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wk_dMymgBAg

Source

https://twitter.com/IAOkowa/status/1540275986398314497?s=09

