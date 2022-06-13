2023: Why Kwankwaso, Peter Obi May Not Defeat Atiku, Tinubu – Adeyanju

Ahead of the 2023 elections, presidential candidates like Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Omoyele Sowore and other politicians have been warned about why they can’t defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Activist lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore, and others can’t defeat Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar if they don’t work together.

Adeyanju warned that elections are won in rural areas and not the urban centres.

In a series of tweets, the socio-political commentator said politicians should swallow their pride and work together.

According to Adeyanju: “There’s no way Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore and other politicians can defeat APC and PDP if they don’t work together because elections are not won in urban areas, but rural areas.

“Politicians should learn to swallow their pride and work together.

“This I must be president by all means is why APC and PDP will continue to humble egoistic political actors.

“Embrace this truth in the best interest of Nigerians and work together.”



