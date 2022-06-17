2023: Why Peter Obi Is Gaining Momentum Fast?

2023: Peter Obi Gaining Momentum Fast As APC And PDP Falters- All The Latest Odds

Mr Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and the Labour Party presidential candidate, has been the focus of a scathing attack by the two major political parties, the APC and the PDP, who have branded him a STINGY presidential candidate who would starve the country.

However, the newest odds show that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate is quickly gaining traction.

Nigeria is becoming a failed state- Peter Obi

Peter Obi

Why Peter Obi resonates so well with the Nigerian public is a question that the media and its pundits, political strategists, princes and princesses of political correctness, the perpetually offended, and the ruling class of both parties cannot explain.

Yes, Obi does not sound or look like the typical politician who exudes grandeur, pride, and authority, but Nigerians need a radical departure from the norms of doing things same way and expecting different outcomes.

We understand why the governing oligarchs of the APC and PDP despise him; Obi represents a clear threat to their attempt to perpetually bind the country to their retrogressive policies in order to feed their selfish wants.

Peter Obi has proven to be a difficult nut to crack, effectively controlling the presidential race. Nigerians are rallying behind his campaign on a daily basis, looking for ways to compensate for the financial areas where Obi will be unable to meet electoral conditions.

The Obi campaign organization is now the most fortunate in Nigerian electoral campaign history. People appear to be directly involved in their case and have organized clusters of groups across the Federation’s 774 local government areas. The cell groups have particular missions to entice Nigerians to come out and make decisions about their future.

So far, it has been a wild success, defying skeptics; how the campaign is going with such momentum and coordination still surprises everyone; the more tantrums hurled at Obi, the more people are willing to devote their time and resources in Obi’s project, making them totally “Obified and Obidient.”

If things continue as they are, the presidential elections in 2023 will be too close to call, as data reveal that the majority of registered voters in Nigeria are in desperate need of change, but they do not turn out to vote due to voter apathy and their votes not counting.

Today, the story has shifted, with youths and the elderly driving the importance of having your PVC and voting for the appropriate candidate. The electoral process has suddenly become appealing to the youths and the majority of Nigerians, who appear to have realized that if everyone went out to vote, the ruling elite would be gone for good.

A brief glance at the 2019 presidential elections reveals that Peter Obi has a solid possibility of defeating both the APC and the PDP if their approach of attracting undecided voters who often do not vote on election day is successful.

This plan appears to be viable because, in actuality, those who do not vote are the majority of Nigerians who believe that reforms in the country’s government are required. Unfortunately, Nigerians have never had a viable option to choose from when it comes to presidential contenders.

So Obi’s presidential campaign is a culmination of a master plan backed by the Nigerian people that has altered the game and restored hope.

According to INEC, a total of 84,004,084 million Nigerians registered to vote, with 29364,209 accredited voters and a total of 27,324,583 valid ballots. So, out of 84 million voters, only roughly 28 million voted to choose the winner.

Muhammadu Buhari received 15,191,847 votes, winning 19 of the 36 states. His primary opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, received 11,255,978 votes and won 17 states and Abuja.

What happened to the almost 50 million voters who did not vote? Taking into consideration the deaths of some Nigerians and the migration of others, around 40 million votes still remains unaccounted for.

Now, Buhari won with only 15 million votes, indicating that the 40 million voters who may have voted could have outnumbered Buhari’s votes. Even if they spread their votes among other candidates than the APC and PDP, they might have garnered at least 20 million votes still to defeat Buhari and Atiku.

According to the most recent odds, Mr Peter Obi’s prospects are increasing as the APC and PDP’s poll numbers fall.

From Island Communications Village, Smart Omo-Idemudia writes.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/peter-obi-gaining-momentum-fast-as-apc-and-pdp-falters-by-smart-idemudia/

