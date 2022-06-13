2023: Wike Didn’t Reject Offer To Be Atiku’s Running Mate – Independent

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state did not turn down the proposal nominating as one of those being considered as running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

There are indications that the PDP will pick a serving governor as its vice presidential candidate and Wike who came second to Atiku in the PDP presidential primary few days ago is one of those being considered.

Others being touted for the position are Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

However, there were reports at the weekend that Wike asked to be excused as he is not interested in serving as Atiku’s deputy.

He however said he will give the PDP and its presidential candidate full support in the campaign and election scheduled for February 2023.

When contacted, a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) who is part of those sourcing for the running mate said there was no time the Rivers state governor asked not to be considered for the position.

“I am part of those saddled with the responsibility of getting a strong party member who will serve as our running mate and get us votes from the Southern part of the country”.

“There was no time Wike said his name should be removed from the list. So please disregard the reports” he said.

