25-Year-Old Man Uploads Lady’s Nude Pictures On Social Media After Sex In Lagos Hotel

A 25-year old man, Adeluola Oladipupo, has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly engaging a lady in sex in a hotel and posting her nude pictures on the social media.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the suspect lured the lady to an undisclosed hotel in Ogba area and engaged her in a sex romp without her consent and took her nude pictures before he allowed her to go.

Thereafter, he uploaded the nude pictures on the social media and equally sent the nude pictures to the lady’s lover, one Moses Alola, on his WhatsApp line demanding N150,000 ransom or he would upload it on the social media.

According to Police sources, when he was unable to raise money from the lady’s lover, he reportedly unloaded the pictures on the social media for the public to see.

Traumatized by his action, the lady reported the matter to the Police at Area G Command, Ogba. He was trailed, eventually arrested and detained at the Command for interrogation over the conduct.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to have done so and was unable to justify his conduct on the lady.

The Police found him culpable and subsequently charged him before the Ogba Magistrates Court for the alleged offence.

When he arraigned, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Mathew Ikhaluode, asked the Court to give a date for hearing since he pleaded not guilty to enable the Police to prove that he actually committed the alleged offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Fajana Oyenike, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in the Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending when he will perfect his bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 22nd June, 2022, for mention.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related