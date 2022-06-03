3 Female Lecturers Die In Kaduna Auto Crash (Graphic Photos)

The Entire Staff and students of Shehu Idris College Of Health Science & Technology (SIIHST) Makarfi, Kaduna State, have been thrown into mourning following the death of three female lecturers.

It Was Gathered By NaijaCover, that the lecturers died in a fatal auto crash which occurred at Gwargwaje, in Zaria on Monday afternoon, May 30, while on their way home from work.

The Deceased have been identified as Mrs Adanna Joan Nwafor, a senior lecturer in the Department of Community Health Sciences, Mrs Amina Tahir, Department of Community Health Sciences and Mrs Rabi’atu Malami Dogo, a senior lecturer in the Department of Dentistry.

A fourth lecturer identified as Mrs. Kafayat Abdulrashed of MIT Department survived and is currently receiving treatement in a hospital.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related