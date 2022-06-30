30-Year-Old Man Caught Raping 75-Year-Old Woman In Anambra (Graphic Photo)

The Police in Anambra State have arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly caught raping a 75 year old woman in Nkwelle Awkuzu, in Oyi Local government of Anambra State, in the victim’s farmland.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the woman had alerted passersby, by raising alarm, leading to the mobbing of the suspect, who was later rescued by police operatives from lynching.

“Anambra State Operatives collaborating with Security agents at about 4pm on 24/6/2022 rescued from mob action one Sunday Nwadiagba ‘M’ aged 30years for allegedly raping a 75yrs old woman living in Nkwelle Awkuzu.

Preliminary information reveals that the suspect was caught in the act at the farm on the victim, before the old woman screaming, got the attention of the passer-by and neighbors.

Before his arrest, angry mob had already beaten him to stupor, meanwhile the victim and the suspect have been taken to hospital for medical attention.”

He quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng as condemning the decision of a mob to attack the suspect.

“They should endeavour to take such suspect to the nearest Police Station whenever they are apprehended. This would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws,” the commissioner was quoted as advising.



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/06/25/police-arrest-man-30-for-allegedly-raping-75-year-old-woman/%3famp=1

