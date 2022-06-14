300-Level UNN Student Stabbed To Death By Suspected Armed Robbers In Anambra (Photos)

Reporting From Anambra State.

A 300-Level Student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Chiamaka Mabel Okeke, has been killed by suspected armed robbers in Anambra State.

It Was Gathered By NaijaCover, that the student of the Department of History and International Studies, died after she was stabbed during a robbery attack at a Shawarma spot where she had been working due to the ASUU strike.

The Incident Happened on Friday, June 10, As Obtained By NaijaCover, at the popular Ezi Alias junction in Enugwu-Ukwu, Nijkoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Vice President of Faculty of Arts Student Association (FASA) Comrade Chioma Kanu, who confirmed the incident said Chiamaka succumbed to the injuries she sustained on Saturday, June 11 and has been laid to rest in Uruokwe village in Enugwu-Ukwu.

Late Chiamaka’s friends have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

